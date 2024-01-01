Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 1,628 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

