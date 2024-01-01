Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 26,615 OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OABI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $10,116,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OABI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $717.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OABI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OABI

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.