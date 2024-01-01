Bfsg LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO opened at $12.69 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

