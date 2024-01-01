Bfsg LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.9 %

PRDO opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

