Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 680 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.74 and a 200-day moving average of $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

