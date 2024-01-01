BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,899,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.