BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

