BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.52. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.