BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Update

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BOE Varitronix Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. BOE Varitronix has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
About BOE Varitronix
