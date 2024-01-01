Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $205.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.43 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

