Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,667,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.