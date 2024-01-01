Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price at C$170.33

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

CTC.A stock opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$131.46 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.43.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

