Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $55.86

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

