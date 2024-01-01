Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $55.86

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
NYSE:REXR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.76%.
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
