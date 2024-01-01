Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 710,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

