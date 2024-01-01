Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,325 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NOW stock opened at $706.49 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $655.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

