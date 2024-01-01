Brookstone Capital Management Buys 157,832 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,096.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,832 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

