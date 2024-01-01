Brookstone Capital Management Buys 24,338 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

