Busey Trust CO Buys 182 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $210.60 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

