Busey Trust CO Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Busey Trust CO reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 178.3% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

NYSE:LLY opened at $582.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

