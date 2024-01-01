Busey Trust CO Has $7.57 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

