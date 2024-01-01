Busey Trust CO Has $803,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Busey Trust CO cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

