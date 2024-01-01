Busey Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.57 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.