Busey Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Busey Trust CO decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

