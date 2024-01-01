Busey Trust CO Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Busey Trust CO cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $240.82 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

