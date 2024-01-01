Busey Trust CO Sells 327 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

