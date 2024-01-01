Busey Trust CO Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Busey Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage stock opened at $305.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.27. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

