Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

