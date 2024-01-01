Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 448,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $65.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

