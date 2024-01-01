Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $388.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.11 and a 200-day moving average of $405.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.