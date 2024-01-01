Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,224 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 15.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 23.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

