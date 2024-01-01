Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 140.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after purchasing an additional 421,334 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $170.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

