China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.43

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4299 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.
China Gas Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.
