Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,585.61 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,608.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,544.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.