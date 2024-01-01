Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $273.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

