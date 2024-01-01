Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 2,926 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sempra were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $74.73 on Monday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

