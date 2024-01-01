Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,639 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PayPal were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

