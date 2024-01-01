Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 235 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $390.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $274.80 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.04.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

