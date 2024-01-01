Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 723 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 387,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 10.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in PACCAR by 73.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 57,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 31.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

