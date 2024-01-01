Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McKesson were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $462.98 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

