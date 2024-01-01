Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,526,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,601,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.9 days.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
