Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,526,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,601,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.9 days.

Cineplex Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.