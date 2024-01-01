Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.