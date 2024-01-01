Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,024 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

