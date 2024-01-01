Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in December

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Clarkson Stock Up 2.8 %

Clarkson stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

