Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

Diageo stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

