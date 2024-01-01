Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $83.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $757.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

