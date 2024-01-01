Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $232.97 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

