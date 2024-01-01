Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

EXC stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

