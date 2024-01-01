Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

