Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.