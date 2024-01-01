Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

